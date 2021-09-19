CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Local Nursery hosting Make-N-Take Succulent Garden fundraiser

By Veronica Morley, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmnqb_0c0sa1yE00

A local nursery is looking to give back to those going through difficult times by hosting a Make-N-Take Succulent Garden fundraiser, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.

Zack's Nursery in East Bakersfield is inviting the community out to come out and learn about making succulent gardens. You get to chose three small succulents and two large succulents, choose a pot and soil, and then design your garden. You can add beauty features like sand, moss, stones, glass, and even paint your succulent.

The event is hosted in part with the Ronald McDonald House and proceeds from the event will go to benefit RMH.

The idea for the joint fundraiser came after Scarlett Sabin, Director for the Bakersfield RMH, came out to Zack's Nursery and met Manager Heather Spreen.

Sabin said after not hosting events for the last year, joining with community businesses and programs has brought back the spirit of giving at the RMH.

The Make-N-Take Succulent fundraiser is happening Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Zack's Nursery on 4317 E Brundage Ln. You can RSVP by calling (661) 348-4866.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Lifestyle
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Succulents#Nursery#Ronald Mcdonald House#Charity#The Bakersfield Rmh#The Make N Take
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Charities
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy