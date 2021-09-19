Local Nursery hosting Make-N-Take Succulent Garden fundraiser

A local nursery is looking to give back to those going through difficult times by hosting a Make-N-Take Succulent Garden fundraiser, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.

Zack's Nursery in East Bakersfield is inviting the community out to come out and learn about making succulent gardens. You get to chose three small succulents and two large succulents, choose a pot and soil, and then design your garden. You can add beauty features like sand, moss, stones, glass, and even paint your succulent.

The event is hosted in part with the Ronald McDonald House and proceeds from the event will go to benefit RMH.

The idea for the joint fundraiser came after Scarlett Sabin, Director for the Bakersfield RMH, came out to Zack's Nursery and met Manager Heather Spreen.

Sabin said after not hosting events for the last year, joining with community businesses and programs has brought back the spirit of giving at the RMH.

The Make-N-Take Succulent fundraiser is happening Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Zack's Nursery on 4317 E Brundage Ln. You can RSVP by calling (661) 348-4866.