Paying too much for gas Myrtle Beach? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Myrtle Beach?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $3.06, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Myrtle Beach area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Myrtle Beach area appeared to be at Shell, at 1100 N Kings Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Myrtle Beach area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1100 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.48 $ 3.81 $ --

Mobil 1274 21St Ave N , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.50 $ 3.89 $ 3.10

Coastal Petro 595 Burcale Rd, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

BP 1929 10Th Ave N, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.09

Shell 1960 Mr Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.25 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

BP 1171 Seaboard St, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.47 $ 3.84 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 3305 N Kings Hwy. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.