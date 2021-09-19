Where’s the most expensive gas in Duluth?

(DULUTH, MN) Gas prices vary across the Duluth area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Duluth area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Duluth area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 623 Hammond Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Duluth area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Trip 623 Hammond Ave, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 1419 Banks Ave, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 918 Belknap St, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.31 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

BP 311 Belknap St, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ --

Marathon 406 Belknap St, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Minit Mart 2104 Tower Ave, Superior

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Milk House at 2701 Piedmont Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.