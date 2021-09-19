Analysis shows most expensive gas in Panama City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PANAMA CITY, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Panama City?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Panama City area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2505 Us-231.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2505 Us-231, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$3.79
$3.39
card
card$3.25
$3.75
$3.85
$3.45

Exxon

1100 Jenks Ave, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1100 Transmitter Rd, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$--
$3.98
$--

Chevron

207 23Rd St, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.21
$--
$--
$3.25
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.25

Mobil

2735 N East Ave, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

3100 E Us-98, Panama City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.20
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to St. Andrews Mini Mart at 2025 W 15Th St. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

