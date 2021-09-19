Don’t overpay for gas in Asheville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Asheville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Asheville area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.81 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 206 Hendersonville Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 206 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ -- $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ --

Haywood Quick Stop 495 Haywood Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.14 $ -- $ --

Shell 605 Swannanoa River Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 589 Brevard Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Shell 165 Tunnel Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ --

Shell 779 Biltmore Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.86 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 645 Patton Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.