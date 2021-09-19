Where’s the most expensive gas in Conroe?
(CONROE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Conroe?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Conroe area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Conroe area appeared to be at Mobil, at 403 N Frazier St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Conroe area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.66
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 3900 E Davis St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
