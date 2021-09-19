Where’s the most expensive gas in Conroe?

(CONROE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Conroe?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.55 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Conroe area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Conroe area appeared to be at Mobil, at 403 N Frazier St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Conroe area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 403 N Frazier St, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 447 Ih-45 N, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 1405 N Sl-336 W, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 12411 Fm-1314, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1300 League Line Rd, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.66 $ 3.05

CITGO 13796 Fm-1314, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 3900 E Davis St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.