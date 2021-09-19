Paying too much for gas Toms River? Analysis shows most expensive station

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Gas prices vary across the Toms River area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Toms River area was $3.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Toms River area appeared to be at Exxon, at 13 Nj-37 E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 13 Nj-37 E, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 1350 Lakewood Rd, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Exxon 2096 Lakewood Rd, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.38 $ 3.98 $ 4.08 $ 3.48

Exxon 826 Fischer Blvd, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ --

Sunoco Gsp Mm 76 Forked River Service Area, Forked River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.63 $ 3.87 $ 3.39

Lukoil 1690 Nj-37 W, Toms River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Delta at 20 Brick Blvd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.