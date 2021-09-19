High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Abilene as of Sunday

(ABILENE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Abilene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Abilene area ranged from $2.57 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Abilene area appeared to be at Alon, at 128 E Overland Tr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 128 E Overland Tr, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ --

Shell 1302 S 14Th St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1109 S Treadaway Blvd, Ste A, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Conoco 501 E S 11Th St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Conoco 3901 S 1St St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 270 S Pioneer Dr, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1537 Ambler Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.