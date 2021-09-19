Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Joliet

(JOLIET, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.40 for gas in the Joliet area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Joliet area ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.40 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 6 Mcdonough St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

BP 6 Mcdonough St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

Mobil 1802 Moen Rd, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.58

BP 1411 Riverboat Center Dr, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

BP 312 E Jefferson St, Shorewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

Gulf 334 Collins St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 555 E Cass St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 4.25 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 4.25 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 321 S Larkin Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.