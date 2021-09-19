Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Joliet
(JOLIET, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.40 for gas in the Joliet area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Joliet area ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.40 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 6 Mcdonough St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.99
$4.49
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.58
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.99
$4.49
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.89
$4.29
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$3.85
$4.25
$3.19
|card
card$3.45
$3.85
$4.25
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 321 S Larkin Ave. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
