Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Stamford

(STAMFORD, CT) Are you paying too much for gas in Stamford?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.07 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stamford area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stamford area appeared to be at Shell, at 142 Railroad Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stamford area that as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 142 Railroad Ave, Greenwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ --

Mobil 520 E Putnam Ave, Greenwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.89

Shell 164 Noroton Ave, Darien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

BP 59 W Broad St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- $ --

Mobil I-95 Southbound, Darien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.51

Mobil I-95 Northbound, Darien

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 953 Hope St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.