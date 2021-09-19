Where’s the most expensive gas in Santa Fe?

(SANTA FE, NM) Gas prices vary across the Santa Fe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Fe area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 100 N Saint Francis Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Fe area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 100 N Saint Francis Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Alon 3000 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Allsup's 305 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Allsup's 650 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Chevron 1010 Saint Francis Dr S, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Shell 711 St Michaels Dr, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.