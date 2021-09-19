Don’t overpay for gas in Bethlehem: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BETHLEHEM, PA) If you’re paying more than $3.31 for gas in the Bethlehem area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.92 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.97, with an average price of $3.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bethlehem area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bethlehem area appeared to be at Airport Garage, at 3220 Airport Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Airport Garage 3220 Airport Rd, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1300 Union Blvd, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1570 Main St, Hellertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Sunoco 4440 Easton Ave, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Turkey Hill 1140 Hellertown Rd, Bethlehem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 4.19 $ --

Sunoco 3200 Airport Rd, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 1224 S 4Th St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.