Where’s the most expensive gas in Bloomington?
(BLOOMINGTON, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.23 for gas in the Bloomington area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bloomington area was $3.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bloomington area appeared to be at Circle K, at 527 E 3Rd St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2510 S Leonard Spring Rd. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
