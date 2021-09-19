Where’s the most expensive gas in Bloomington?

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.23 for gas in the Bloomington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bloomington area was $3.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bloomington area appeared to be at Circle K, at 527 E 3Rd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 527 E 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

Circle K 503 W Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ --

Circle K 1115 S Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

Circle K 201 W 17Th St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

Marathon 401 W 17Th St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1602 S Walnut St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.75 $ -- $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2510 S Leonard Spring Rd. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.