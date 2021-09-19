Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Killeen?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Killeen area ranged from $2.6 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Killeen area appeared to be at Texaco, at 303 E Veterans Memorial Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Killeen area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 303 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4302 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 3802 E Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 3064 Old Fm-440 , Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2000 Trimmier Rd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2101 S Ws Young Dr, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 600 W Central Texas Expy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.