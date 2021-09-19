Don’t overpay for gas in Visalia: Analysis shows most expensive station
(VISALIA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.34 for gas in the Visalia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Visalia area was $4.34 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.78 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Visalia area appeared to be at Chevron, at 410 E Mineral King Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Prince Food & Gas at 133 W Walnut Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
