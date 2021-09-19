Don’t overpay for gas in Visalia: Analysis shows most expensive station

(VISALIA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.34 for gas in the Visalia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Visalia area was $4.34 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.78 to $4.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Visalia area appeared to be at Chevron, at 410 E Mineral King Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 410 E Mineral King Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1330 N Demaree St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Chevron 3717 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 110 N Akers St, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.89 $ -- $ 4.29 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ 4.39

Chevron 5215 W Walnut Ave, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ --

Chevron 202 Plaza Dr, Visalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Prince Food & Gas at 133 W Walnut Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.