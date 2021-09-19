Analysis shows most expensive gas in Billings

(BILLINGS, MT) Gas prices vary across the Billings area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Billings area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Billings area appeared to be at Conoco, at 2701 6Th Ave N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 2701 6Th Ave N, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Conoco 1240 S 27Th St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Conoco 4410 State Ave, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Cenex 236 Main St, Billings Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Exxon 450 Main St, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

Conoco 1030 Us-87 E, Lockwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.