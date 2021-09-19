Are you overpaying for gas in Odessa? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ODESSA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Odessa?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Odessa area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $3.26, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Odessa area appeared to be at Love's Travel Stop, at 1901 W Ih-20.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 1901 W Ih-20, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.26 $ 3.61 $ 3.96 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ 3.96 $ 3.38

Stripes 1500 S Grant Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Chevron 1601 S Grant Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Valero 1700 S Grant Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 4.25 $ 3.39

Alon 1515 S Grandview Ave , Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stripes 316 S Grant Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.67 $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 2000 E 8Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.