Paying too much for gas Melbourne? Analysis shows most expensive station
(MELBOURNE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Melbourne?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.77 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.67, with an average price of $3.07 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Melbourne area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Melbourne area appeared to be at Marathon, at 2903 S Harbor City Blvd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$3.77
$--
$3.12
|card
card$3.14
$3.84
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.44
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.76
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
