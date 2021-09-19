Are you overpaying for gas in Victorville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Victorville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.26 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Victorville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 12925 Hesperia Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 12925 Hesperia Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Mobil 14714 Bear Valley Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ --

Shell 14689 La Paz Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.71 $ 4.85 $ 4.55 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.81 $ -- $ 4.65

Chevron 14796 La Paz Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ -- $ 4.59

Chevron 13601 Apple Valley Rd, Apple Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.19

76 14992 Dale Evans Pkwy, Apple Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.