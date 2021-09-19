Don’t overpay for gas in Santa Maria: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SANTA MARIA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.47 for gas in the Santa Maria area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.47 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Santa Maria area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Maria area appeared to be at Mobil, at 1038 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Maria area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1038 E Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.89 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.55

Mobil 2404 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.79

Shell 1204 E Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.45 card card $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 5.05 $ 4.55

76 740 E Donovan Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Chevron 739 E Donovan Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Mobil 1104 E Clark Ave, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Spirit at 1611 S Broadway. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.