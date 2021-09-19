High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cedar Rapids as of Sunday
(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Cedar Rapids area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cedar Rapids area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cedar Rapids area appeared to be at Casey's, at 2018Th Ave Se.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cedar Rapids area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$2.96
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hy-Vee at 2300 Bowling St Sw. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
