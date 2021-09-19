High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Cedar Rapids as of Sunday

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Cedar Rapids area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cedar Rapids area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cedar Rapids area appeared to be at Casey's, at 2018Th Ave Se.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cedar Rapids area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 2018Th Ave Se, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.12

Kum & Go 1420 Mt Vernon Rd Se, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1581 1St Ave Se, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Casey's 38033Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.96

Kwik Shop J St, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Star 251 33Rd Ave Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.96

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hy-Vee at 2300 Bowling St Sw. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.