Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saginaw
(SAGINAW, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Saginaw area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saginaw area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wally King Service, at 1419 Davenport Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.67
$4.07
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5656 Bay Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0