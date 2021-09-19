Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Saginaw

(SAGINAW, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.04 for gas in the Saginaw area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Saginaw area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wally King Service, at 1419 Davenport Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Wally King Service 1419 Davenport Ave, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Speedway 3357 E Holland Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Kroger 6370 Dixie Hwy, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

BP 2791 Bay Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.67 $ 4.07 $ 3.29

Flying J 3475 E Washington Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Marathon 6860 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 5656 Bay Rd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.