Paying too much for gas Newark? Analysis shows most expensive station

(NEWARK, DE) Gas prices vary across the Newark area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Newark area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.32, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newark area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 1551 New London Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 1551 New London Rd, Landenberg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Star Gas Mart 1762 New London Rd, Kemblesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 841 Pulaski Hwy, Bear

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.40

Flying J 221 Belle Hill Rd, Elkton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.44 $ 3.71 $ --

Wawa 601 Ogletown Rd, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 263 E Chestnut Hill Rd, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 900 Center Blvd S. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.