High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Clarksville as of Sunday

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Clarksville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.69 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Clarksville area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clarksville area appeared to be at CO-OP, at 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

CO-OP 1801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 601 N Riverside Dr, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Exxon 1200 Tn-48, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.29

Marathon 1801 New Ashland City Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Shell 109 Dean Rd, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1070 Riverside Dr, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 320 Providence Blvd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.