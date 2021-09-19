Paying too much for gas Beaumont? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BEAUMONT, TX) Gas prices vary across the Beaumont area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.49 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.78 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beaumont area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3983 College St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaumont area that as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3983 College St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Shell 3865 Ih-10, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3890 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Chevron 1480 W Freeway Blvd, Vidor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 6290 Twin City Hwy, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1585 Calder Ave, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 2050 S Major Dr. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.