Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Springfield
(SPRINGFIELD, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.30 for gas in the Springfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Springfield area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.30 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1940 S Macarthur Blvd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.85
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.63
$3.93
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.99
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Mart at 1151 N Macarthur Blvd. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
