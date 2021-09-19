Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.30 for gas in the Springfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Springfield area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.30 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1940 S Macarthur Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 1940 S Macarthur Blvd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Qik-n-EZ 1101 Stevenson Dr, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.18

Gas Depot 1028 N 9Th St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ --

Marathon 2900 South Grand Ave E, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.63 $ 3.93 $ 3.35

Unbranded 1700 W Jefferson St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.99 $ 3.15

Marathon 817 S Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Express Mart at 1151 N Macarthur Blvd. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.