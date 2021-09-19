Are you overpaying for gas in Tyler? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TYLER, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Tyler area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tyler area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tyler area appeared to be at Valero, at 2211 W Sw Sl-323.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 2211 W Sw Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 351 S Glenwood Blvd, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1315 Beckham Ave , Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Exxon 2200 E Se Sl-323, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Exxon 3401 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ --

Exxon 5015 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super 1 Foods at 1105 E Gentry Pkwy. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.