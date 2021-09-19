Are you overpaying for gas in Tyler? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(TYLER, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Tyler area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.78 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tyler area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tyler area appeared to be at Valero, at 2211 W Sw Sl-323.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.31
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Super 1 Foods at 1105 E Gentry Pkwy. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
