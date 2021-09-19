CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bingham County, ID

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 13:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir for the Lake Wind Advisory. The Lower Snake River Plain for the Frost Advisory, mostly impacting those areas northwest of Interstate corridor including American Falls, Aberdeen, and the Rockford areas. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, continuing until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous boating conditions for small water-craft. Frost can kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
American Falls, ID
County
Bingham County, ID
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River Plain#Boating#13 12 00#The Lake Wind Advisory#The Frost Advisory#American Falls Reservoir
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy