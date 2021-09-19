Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 13:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir for the Lake Wind Advisory. The Lower Snake River Plain for the Frost Advisory, mostly impacting those areas northwest of Interstate corridor including American Falls, Aberdeen, and the Rockford areas. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, continuing until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous boating conditions for small water-craft. Frost can kill or damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.