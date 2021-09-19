Analysis shows most expensive gas in Las Cruces

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Gas prices vary across the Las Cruces area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Cruces area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at One Stop Convenience, at 960 S Valley Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Las Cruces area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

One Stop Convenience 960 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pic Quik 1501 E Amador Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Circle K 1401 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Speedway 2210 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Pic Quik 955 Walnut St, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2512 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1260 El Paseo Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.