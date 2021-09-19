CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Las Cruces

Las Cruces News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0c0sZV5400

(LAS CRUCES, NM) Gas prices vary across the Las Cruces area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.62 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Cruces area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at One Stop Convenience, at 960 S Valley Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Las Cruces area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

One Stop Convenience

960 S Valley Dr, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Pic Quik

1501 E Amador Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.09

Circle K

1401 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.69
$3.99
$3.09

Speedway

2210 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.15

Pic Quik

955 Walnut St, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2512 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1260 El Paseo Rd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

Las Cruces, NM
