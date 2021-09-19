Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mckinney
(MCKINNEY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Mckinney?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mckinney area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mckinney area appeared to be at Exxon, at 202 N Central Expy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.89
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.03
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.17
$2.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
