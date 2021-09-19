Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mckinney

(MCKINNEY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Mckinney?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mckinney area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mckinney area appeared to be at Exxon, at 202 N Central Expy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 202 N Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 2.99

Kwik Shop 215 E University, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1400 N Central Expy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Sunoco 1313 N Church Rd, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.03 $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 4951 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Rudy's 1790 N Central Expy, Allen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.17 $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1670 W University Dr. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.