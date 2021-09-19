High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Springfield as of Sunday

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in Springfield?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Springfield area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at CITGO, at 914 Sumner Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 914 Sumner Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

FL Roberts 518 Memorial Ave, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 487 E Columbus Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2668 Westfield St, West Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 105 West St, Ludlow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ --

Pride 1211 E Columbus Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.27 $ 3.36 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 125 Daggett Dr. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.