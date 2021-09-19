Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in New Haven

(NEW HAVEN, CT) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the New Haven area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Haven area was $3.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Haven area appeared to be at Shell, at 1994 Whitney Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the New Haven area that as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1994 Whitney Ave, Hamden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ -- $ --

Mobil I-95 Northbound, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Mobil I-95 South 2 Tpke Square , Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Mobil 273 Sawmill Rd, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ -- $ --

Shell 444 Saw Mill Rd, West Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 347 Boston Post Rd , Orange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hamden Wash and wax at 210 Skiff St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.