Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in New Haven
(NEW HAVEN, CT) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the New Haven area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Haven area was $3.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Haven area appeared to be at Shell, at 1994 Whitney Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the New Haven area that as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.39
$--
$--
|card
card$3.39
$3.89
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.69
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.69
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hamden Wash and wax at 210 Skiff St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0