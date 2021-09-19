High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sioux Falls as of Sunday

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Sioux Falls area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.61 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sioux Falls area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.34, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 500 N Kiwanis Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 500 N Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 600 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.19

BP 611 S Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

BP 2421 S Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

BP 4200 W 41St St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Hy-Vee 5201 W 26Th St, Sioux Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3700 S Grange Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.