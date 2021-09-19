Where’s the most expensive gas in South Bend?

(SOUTH BEND, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the South Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the South Bend area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the South Bend area appeared to be at Speedway, at 1706 South Bend Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the South Bend area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 1706 South Bend Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.34

McClure 2304 E Edison Rd, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.34

Phillips 66 110 In-933 N, SouthBend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 111 E Ireland Rd, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.27

Phillips 66 3602 Grape Rd, Mishawaka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

Amoco 5316 W Western Ave, South Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.26

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 625 E University Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.