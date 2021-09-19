Where’s the most expensive gas in South Bend?
(SOUTH BEND, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.18 for gas in the South Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the South Bend area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the South Bend area appeared to be at Speedway, at 1706 South Bend Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the South Bend area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.50
$3.80
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.20
$3.50
$3.80
$3.29
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.49
$3.89
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.75
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$3.26
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 625 E University Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0