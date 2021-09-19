Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Youngstown

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Youngstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Youngstown area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Youngstown area appeared to be at Speedway, at 4401 Kirk Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 4401 Kirk Rd, Austintown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Speedway 806 W Liberty St, Hubbard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 310 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Circle K 211 W Liberty St, Hubbard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.42 $ 3.63 $ 3.39

Shell 1704 S Raccoon Rd, Austintown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.92 $ --

Mr Fuel 2840 Salt Springs Rd, Girard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.12 $ 3.40 $ 3.81 $ 3.48

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 6361 South Ave. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.