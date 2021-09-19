Are you overpaying for gas in Lafayette? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LAFAYETTE, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Lafayette area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.86 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lafayette area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 600 E Kaliste Saloom Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lafayette area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 600 E Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ -- $ --

Exxon 615 Rue Beiler Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2007 Johnston St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 216 E Pont Des Mouton Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1611 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

Chevron 1525 N University Ave, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.