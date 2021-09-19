Are you overpaying for gas in Lafayette? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(LAFAYETTE, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Lafayette area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.86 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.53 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lafayette area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 600 E Kaliste Saloom Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lafayette area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.59
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3222 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.53 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0