Where’s the most expensive gas in Waco?

(WACO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Waco area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Waco area was $2.69 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.58 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 7500 Bosque Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 7500 Bosque Blvd, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 2.85

Exxon 1020 S 5Th St, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Conoco 4020 S Jack Kultgen Fwy, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Chevron 1701 Jh Kultgen Expy, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1520 Ih-35, Bellmead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3612 Bellmead Dr, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 335 W Sh-6. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.