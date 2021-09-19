Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ann Arbor

(ANN ARBOR, MI) Gas prices vary across the Ann Arbor area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ann Arbor area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ann Arbor area appeared to be at Shell, at 5690 Plymouth Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ann Arbor area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5690 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Mobil 402 S Main St, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1800 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

Marathon 2445 W Stadium Blvd, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Shell 2500 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.59

Shell 3240 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 771 Airport Blvd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.