High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pueblo as of Sunday

(PUEBLO, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Pueblo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pueblo area ranged from $3.54 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alta Convenience, at 1350 E. 4Th St..

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pueblo area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Alta Convenience 1350 E. 4Th St., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.53

Loaf 'N Jug 1002 Bonforte Blvd, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ 3.53

Shell 1201 Bonforte Blvd, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1201 W Pueblo Blvd, Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alta Convenience 2102 Norwood Ave., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.53

Conoco 2801 N. Elizabeth St., Pueblo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MAKS at 2535 Lake Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.