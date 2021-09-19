Paying too much for gas Fredericksburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Fredericksburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fredericksburg area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fredericksburg area appeared to be at Express Food Mart, at 2010 Princess Anne St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Express Food Mart 2010 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 535 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Liberty 1280 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Stafford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Exxon 375 Warrenton Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Valero 2515 Salem Church Rd, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.31 $ 3.63 $ 3.15

BP 2307 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ -- $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1800 Carl D Silver Pkwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.