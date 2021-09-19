Paying too much for gas Murfreesboro? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Gas prices vary across the Murfreesboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Murfreesboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Murfreesboro area appeared to be at Lascassas Market, at 2712 Lascassas Pike.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Lascassas Market 2712 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.96

Pure 3229 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1209 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 2736 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4205 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.01 $ 3.23 $ --

CITGO 3273 Manchester Hwy, Murfreesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 510 Nw Broad St. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.