Where’s the most expensive gas in Kalamazoo?

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Gas prices vary across the Kalamazoo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kalamazoo area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 2621 Douglas Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kalamazoo area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2621 Douglas Ave, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Rich 3050 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Phillips 66 3320 Ravine Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ --

BP 3530 S Sprinkle Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.24

Marathon 2091 S Sprinkle Rd , Kalamazoo Township

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.24

Speedway 3700 S Sprinkle Rd, Kalamazoo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.82 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 7021 S Westnedge Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.