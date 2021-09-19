Paying too much for gas Schenectady? Analysis shows most expensive station
(SCHENECTADY, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Schenectady area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Schenectady area ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.31, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at I-90 Eastbound -Thruway Milepost 153.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.61
$3.91
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.35
$3.55
$3.18
|card
card$3.29
$3.47
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.67
$3.97
$3.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.48
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Ave. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
