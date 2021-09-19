Paying too much for gas Schenectady? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SCHENECTADY, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.17 for gas in the Schenectady area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Schenectady area ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.31, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at I-90 Eastbound -Thruway Milepost 153.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil I-90 Eastbound -Thruway Milepost 153, Guilderland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.91 $ 3.18

Speedway 123 Freeman'S Bridge Rd, Glenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.38

Ma's 4449 Western Tpk, Guilderland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.18 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Stewart's Shops 645 Grooms Rd, Clifton Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Sunoco 2901 Amsterdam Rd , Glenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 3.87

Cumberland Farms 222 Mohawk Ave, Scotia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.48

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Runway Express at 1309 Altamont Ave. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.