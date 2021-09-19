Analysis shows most expensive gas in Macon
(MACON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Macon area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Macon area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2900 Riverside Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Macon area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.44
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.38
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2311 Pio Nono Ave. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
