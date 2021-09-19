Don’t overpay for gas in Roanoke: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROANOKE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Roanoke area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Roanoke area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Roanoke area appeared to be at Triangle, at 2607 Cove Rd Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Triangle 2607 Cove Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2825 Hershberger Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1650 Hershberger Rd Nw, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Shell 8040 Plantation Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 8111 Plantation Rd, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 410 Elm Ave Se, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2141 Dale Ave Se. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.