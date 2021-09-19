Analysis shows most expensive gas in Flint

(FLINT, MI) Gas prices vary across the Flint area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Flint area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 1780 S Dort Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flint area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 1780 S Dort Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1117 Belsay Rd, Burton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.48 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

BP 6010 S Saginaw Rd, Grand Blanc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

BP 5515 Clio Rd, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.90 $ --

Marathon 4501 Hill Rd , Grand Blanc

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Sunoco 7030 N Dort Hwy, Flint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1102 North Ballenger Hwy. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.