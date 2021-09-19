Are you overpaying for gas in Jackson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(JACKSON, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jackson area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.55 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 225 W Woodrow Wilson Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jackson area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 225 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 855 E Fortification St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 700 Lakeland Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4301 N State St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 123 W Northside Dr Suite B, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1015 E Northside Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 90 Bass Pro Dr. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.