Verone McKinley III, Bennett Williams grab interceptions as No. 4 Oregon Ducks force 4 turnovers against Stony Brook
EUGENE — Verone McKinley III grabbed two interceptions to help lead the No. 4 Oregon defense force four turnovers and clamp down on Stony Brook as the game went on. McKinley had both of his interceptions in the first half, Bennett Williams added an interception in the third quarter and Brandon Buckner recovered a fumble for the No. 4 Ducks in a 48-7 win over the Seawolves at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.www.oregonlive.com
