Eugene, OR

Verone McKinley III, Bennett Williams grab interceptions as No. 4 Oregon Ducks force 4 turnovers against Stony Brook

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
EUGENE — Verone McKinley III grabbed two interceptions to help lead the No. 4 Oregon defense force four turnovers and clamp down on Stony Brook as the game went on. McKinley had both of his interceptions in the first half, Bennett Williams added an interception in the third quarter and Brandon Buckner recovered a fumble for the No. 4 Ducks in a 48-7 win over the Seawolves at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.

The Oregonian

How will Oregon Ducks defend Arizona all-purpose threat Stanley Berryhill III?

EUGENE — Oregon will have to contain one of the most dynamic and all-around offensive threats in the Pac-12 against Arizona. Wildcats receiver Stanley Berryhilll III is far and away the team’s best weapon and he ranks second in the Pac-12 with 133.3 all-purpose yards per game. His 28 catches for 263 yards and a touchdown, four carries for 46 yards and is Arizona’s punt returner. That’s more receptions that UA’s next two receivers combined and more touches than either of Arizona’s lead two running backs.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks preparing for 3 QBs amid uncertainty at Arizona

EUGENE — Arizona’s quarterback problem is Oregon’s defensive headache for the week. The Wildcats (0-3) has the most wide open QB battle in the Pac-12 during the preseason, so much so that they entered the season playing both Washington State transfer Gunner Cruz, who started the first two games, and Will Plummer, who started against Northern Arizona and was then replaced by Jordan McCloud, a transfer from South Florida.
ARIZONA STATE
The Oregonian

Jahlil Florence, Oregon Ducks 4-star cornerback pledge, set for significant rise in rankings: Report

The writing has been on the wall for several weeks, but it seems 247Sports four-star cornerback and Oregon Ducks pledge Jahlil Florence is set to receive a ratings bump. Already a big fan of the talented Lincoln High School (San Diego) defensive back prior to the season, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had high praise for Florence in the site’s recent “weekly recruiting notes” article, citing the Oregon commit as a player who is likely to receive a bump in the updated rankings:
FLORENCE, OR
The Oregonian

Andrew Chatfield, Florida Gators transfer and former bluechip edge-rusher, commits to Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith hasn’t been shy about using the NCAA’s ever-active transfer portal to bolster his roster. He’s added quarterback Tristan Gebbia, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey and linebaker Avery Roberts from Nebraska, edge-rusher Addison Gumbs from Oklahoma, quarterback Sam Noyer from Colorado, wide receiver Makiya Tongue from Georgia, running back Deshaun Fenwick from South Carolina, center Nathan Eldridge from Arizona, defensive lineman Keonte Schad from Minnesota and many others.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Marshfield Pirates, North Bend Bulldogs will renew 104-year-old rivalry on Saturday

One of Oregon’s longest-running high school football rivalries will be be played after all. The Marshfield Pirates-North Bend Bulldogs rivalry, which dates back more than a century, is scheduled to be played on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Marshfield. The game, originally scheduled for Sept. 17, had been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at North Bend High School, seemingly depriving the area of a rivalry game that started in 1917.
FOOTBALL
The Oregonian

5 storylines to watch from training camp: Blazer Focused podcast

The most interesting offseason in Portland’s recent history is coming to a close and the season itself is just around the corner. On this week’s episode of the Blazer Focused podcast, beat writer Aaron Fentress and podcasts editor Andrew Theen discuss some of the big storylines as training camp begins. Media day is Monday and preseason games start just afterwards.
NFL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
