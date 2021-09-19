Verone McKinley III, Bennett Williams grab interceptions as No. 4 Oregon Ducks force 4 turnovers against Stony Brook

EUGENE — Oregon will have to contain one of the most dynamic and all-around offensive threats in the Pac-12 against Arizona. Wildcats receiver Stanley Berryhilll III is far and away the team’s best weapon and he ranks second in the Pac-12 with 133.3 all-purpose yards per game. His 28 catches for 263 yards and a touchdown, four carries for 46 yards and is Arizona’s punt returner. That’s more receptions that UA’s next two receivers combined and more touches than either of Arizona’s lead two running backs.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO