Are you overpaying for gas in Topeka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TOPEKA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Topeka area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Topeka area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Topeka area appeared to be at Valero, at 2044 Nw Tyler St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Topeka area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 2044 Nw Tyler St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quick Stop 1107 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Good Trip 1320 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 2520 Sw 6Th St, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.12

Valero 1161 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

AMOCO 931 Sw 37Th , Topeka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.