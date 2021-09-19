Are you overpaying for gas in Topeka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(TOPEKA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Topeka area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Topeka area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Topeka area appeared to be at Valero, at 2044 Nw Tyler St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Topeka area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.00
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
