CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Are you overpaying for gas in Topeka? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Topeka Voice
Topeka Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gccbS_0c0sZ4Zw00

(TOPEKA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Topeka area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Topeka area was $2.89 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Topeka area appeared to be at Valero, at 2044 Nw Tyler St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Topeka area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

2044 Nw Tyler St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.00
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Quick Stop

1107 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Good Trip

1320 Sw 6Th Ave, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Kwik Shop

2520 Sw 6Th St, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.44
$3.12

Valero

1161 Sw Gage Blvd, Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

AMOCO

931 Sw 37Th , Topeka
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Larry's Shortstop at 3834 Sw Topeka Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Topeka, KS
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Topeka Voice

Topeka Voice

Topeka, KS
85
Followers
253
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy