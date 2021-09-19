Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Olympia

(OLYMPIA, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Olympia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Olympia area ranged from $3.54 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1018 Plum St Se.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Olympia area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1018 Plum St Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.99

76 1050 Plum St Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 3.75

Shell 2319 4Th Ave E, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.89

Chevron 3200 Pacific Ave Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.89

Shell 3505 Pacific Ave Se, Olympia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.89 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.99

Chevron 670 Trosper Rd Sw, Tumwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ 4.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to WKES / Associated Petroleum Pr at 1312 Fones Rd Se. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.